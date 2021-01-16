W Green Pay 24 Hour Volume Hits $21,833.00 (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. W Green Pay has a market cap of $73,760.87 and $21,833.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, W Green Pay has traded 31.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00058572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.90 or 0.00511017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00043330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.19 or 0.04128246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00016462 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

W Green Pay (WGP) is a coin. W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. W Green Pay’s official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

W Green Pay Coin Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire W Green Pay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase W Green Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

