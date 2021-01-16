Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,916 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials accounts for approximately 2.6% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 957.9% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 348.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 716,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,998. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $168.24. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

