Voyager Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $272.89 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00003292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Voyager Token has traded 93.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $272.89 million and $20.38 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00060313 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.00523344 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00044999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,582.16 or 0.04242578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00013050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars.

