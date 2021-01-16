Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.70

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $2.92. Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 174,067 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.52.

Get Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 155,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund by 29.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $301,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000.

About Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IRR)

Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of North America. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy, natural resources, and basic materials industries.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Natural Resources Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.