Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.17.

Several research analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Voya Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

In related news, insider Christine Hurtsellers sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,625,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,610 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,925.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 84,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $4,629,900.00. Insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Voya Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Voya Financial by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Voya Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,879 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Voya Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 409,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE VOYA opened at $59.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.21.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.22%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

