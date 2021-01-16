voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Trading Up 15.3%

Shares of voxeljet AG (NASDAQ:VJET) rose 15.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.00 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 123,557 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 155,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 43.03% and a negative net margin of 67.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 million for the quarter.

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

