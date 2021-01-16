Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €169.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €169.00 ($198.82) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VOW3. Bank of America set a €174.00 ($204.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €173.47 ($204.08).

Get Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) alerts:

VOW3 opened at €151.88 ($178.68) on Friday. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a one year high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €148.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €141.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.73.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.