VNT Chain (VNT) Price Hits $0.0012

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $3.23 million and $91,534.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VNT Chain has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. One VNT Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00060942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.33 or 0.00474684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005600 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00042920 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,479.25 or 0.04074623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00013239 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00016526 BTC.

VNT Chain Profile

VNT Chain is a coin. Its launch date was March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . The official website for VNT Chain is vntchain.io/?language=en . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

