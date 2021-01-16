VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Down 11.4%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) traded down 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.90. 1,606,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 1,793,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.45% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

