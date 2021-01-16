Vivendi’s (VIVHY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VIVHY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Vivendi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

VIVHY opened at $31.47 on Thursday. Vivendi has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $32.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

