Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) (EPA:VIV) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €30.96 ($36.42).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.76) price target on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on Vivendi SA (VIV.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

VIV stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €26.11 ($30.72). The company had a trading volume of 2,105,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €25.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of €24.61. Vivendi SA has a fifty-two week low of €16.85 ($19.82) and a fifty-two week high of €24.87 ($29.26).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

