Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virco Mfg. Corporation designs, produces, and distributes quality furniture for the contract and education markets worldwide. Examples of facilities served by Virco include public and private schools, colleges and universities, convention centers, federal and state institutions, churches and other businesses. They also sell to wholesalers, distributors, retailers and catalog retailers. In order to divide the workload into manageable amounts, Virco has divided the sales force into two groups: Education and Commercial. “

VIRC opened at $2.67 on Friday. Virco Mfg. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $42.50 million, a P/E ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.29.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Virco Mfg. had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virco Mfg. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Virco Mfg. stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Virco Mfg. worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.98% of the company’s stock.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

