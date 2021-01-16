Vinci’s (VCISY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on VCISY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Vinci alerts:

OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.60. Vinci has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.