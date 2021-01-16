VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Given a €97.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) received a €97.00 ($114.12) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DG. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VINCI SA (DG.PA) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.00 ($105.88).

DG stock opened at €84.72 ($99.67) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €84.54 and a 200 day moving average of €79.85. VINCI SA has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

