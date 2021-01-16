VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.54 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One VIDT Datalink token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00001612 BTC on exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $29.65 million and $1.54 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VIDT Datalink has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00058817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00512465 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00043442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,534.15 or 0.04122195 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002687 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00016654 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official website for VIDT Datalink is about.v-id.org . The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

