Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Viasat by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $560,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $196,455,000 after acquiring an additional 608,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Viasat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,268,000 after acquiring an additional 109,494 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Viasat by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,451,709 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,924,000 after acquiring an additional 14,481 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 388,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

VSAT opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,934.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.93. Viasat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $74.05.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.