ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $46.47

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.47 and last traded at $46.47, with a volume of 1541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.52.

The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average of $34.27.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ViacomCBS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIACA)

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

