Vertcoin (VTC) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $11.48 million and $250,385.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,978.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,250.21 or 0.03380938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.61 or 0.00396477 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $497.76 or 0.01346075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $207.29 or 0.00560564 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.77 or 0.00429371 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003619 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.55 or 0.00298958 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00021564 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 58,304,697 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.