Verseon (LON:VSN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $74.00

Verseon Corp (LON:VSN) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.00 and traded as low as $74.00. Verseon shares last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 3,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.84. The stock has a market cap of £112.24 million and a P/E ratio of -5.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.

Verseon Company Profile (LON:VSN)

Verseon Corporation, a pharmaceutical company, designs and develops novel therapeutics for various diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing oral anticoagulants for various cardiovascular indications with novel pharmacology; kallikrein inhibitors for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and hereditary angioedema; and novel angiogenesis inhibitors for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Verseon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verseon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.