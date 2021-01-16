VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.50

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.48, with a volume of 22793 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$232.15 million and a PE ratio of 13.47.

VersaBank (VB.TO) (TSE:VB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that VersaBank will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 31st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. VersaBank (VB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.25%.

VersaBank, a schedule I chartered bank, provides banking products and services in Canada. The company offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance; and commercial lending services, including short-term construction financing, long-term financing, and loan refinance and lease buy out to real estate developers and condominium corporations in selective niche markets.

