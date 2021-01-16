Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) CEO David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,710,753.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Martin Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $132,800.00.

On Friday, November 13th, David Martin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $119,200.00.

On Monday, November 9th, David Martin Roberts sold 20,000 shares of Verra Mobility stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $230,200.00.

VRRM stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.37 and a beta of 1.45. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.71 million. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Verra Mobility from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Verra Mobility by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

