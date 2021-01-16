Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the December 15th total of 64,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of VRNA stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.47 and its 200 day moving average is $6.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.40.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.18). As a group, equities analysts predict that Verona Pharma will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

VRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verona Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $6,240,000. Foresite Capital Management III LLC purchased a new stake in Verona Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $6,933,000. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC boosted its holdings in Verona Pharma by 2,456.9% in the third quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,111,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

