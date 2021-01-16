Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,064 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.9% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,675 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,742 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,083,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $237.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

