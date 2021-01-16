Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Increased to $44.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) had its price target upped by HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vericel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vericel from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens assumed coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Vericel from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vericel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $39.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,901.00 and a beta of 2.73.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $412,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,295 shares in the company, valued at $807,647.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Vericel by 70.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vericel in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. It markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

