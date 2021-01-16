Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 45.5% in December

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 45.5% from the December 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OEZVY. Credit Suisse Group lowered Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Verbund in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of Verbund stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.20. 1,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842. Verbund has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $19.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.29.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.23 million for the quarter.

About Verbund

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

