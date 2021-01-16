Veles (VLS) Price Reaches $0.0379 on Top Exchanges

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, Veles has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $48,538.12 and approximately $38,948.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can currently be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36,119.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.39 or 0.03389789 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00397946 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.63 or 0.01355567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.74 or 0.00569609 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.00429461 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $109.33 or 0.00302681 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00021464 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,390,228 coins and its circulating supply is 1,280,245 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. Veles’ official website is veles.network.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

