Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Sells $78,850.80 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total value of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Faddis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 18th, Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total value of $1,327,250.00.

NYSE:VEEV opened at $271.01 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 131.56, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in Veeva Systems by 89.2% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth $46,555,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. UBS Group initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.08.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

