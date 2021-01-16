Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vape Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPE)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Vape shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 402,746 shares traded.

About Vape (OTCMKTS:VAPE)

Vape Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in design, marketing, and distribution of ceramic vaporization products. Vape Holdings, Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.