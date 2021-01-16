Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 15th. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $123,730.97 and approximately $4,401.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 16.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00040535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00114060 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00251575 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,599.13 or 0.91168568 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 948,753 tokens and its circulating supply is 584,325 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

Vanilla Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

