Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Raised by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 635.0% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $2.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $345.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,621,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,897. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $350.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $340.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $316.99.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

