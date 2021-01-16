Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 3.1% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 211,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 184.2% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VO stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $212.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average is $185.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $215.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.