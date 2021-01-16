Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) Sets New 12-Month High at $77.95

Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.95 and last traded at $77.85, with a volume of 6707 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.37.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $12,971,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $11,490,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 729,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,659,000 after purchasing an additional 89,600 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,272,000 after acquiring an additional 78,080 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

