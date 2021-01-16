Val d Or Mining (CVE:MZZ) Stock Price Up ∞

Val d Or Mining Corp (CVE:MZZ)’s share price rose ∞ during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 1,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 17,952 shares.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.11.

Val d Or Mining Company Profile (CVE:MZZ)

Val-d'Or Mining Corporation explores for, evaluates, and promotes mineral properties and other projects in Canada. The company holds 100% interest in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt prospect consisting of 61 grassroots properties; and Boston Bulldog prospect comprising 3 mining claims located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, as well as interest in the Chibougamau-Chapais prospect, including 40 claims covering approximately 2,202.34 hectares.

