Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The USIMINAS SYSTEMS is Latin America’s biggest flat steel complex and it ranks among the world’s largest twenty steel producers. Usiminas is the System’s leader company, a conglomerate made up of companies that operate in the steel industry and businesses in which steel plays a strategic role. With a solid organizational culture and deeply committed to the stockholders and the society, the company is in a constant search for operating excellence, long-term vision and corporate responsibility. Presently, Usiminas leads a pool of companies and it has a strong focus on transparency in its relations with the capital market. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of USNZY stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 1.93. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Steelworks, Mining and Logistics, Steel Transformation, and Capital Goods. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

