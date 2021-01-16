USD Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.98 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One USD Coin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion and $1.98 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,214.89 or 0.03252104 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00020718 BTC.
- Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.
- Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000303 BTC.
- Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Ellaism (ELLA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.
USD Coin Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “
Buying and Selling USD Coin
USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
