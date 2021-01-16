US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF) Trading Up 0.4%

US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) (LON:USF)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.08 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01). Approximately 4,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 119,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.08 ($0.01).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Solar Fund PLC (USF.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 0.47%.

