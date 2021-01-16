Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.05.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $28.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.11 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.28 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 30.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

