Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on URBN. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.05.

URBN stock opened at $28.13 on Friday. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.77 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,015 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,598,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,202,000 after buying an additional 599,759 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,870,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $89,346,000 after buying an additional 91,664 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 118,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 93,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $2,038,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.