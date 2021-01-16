Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Stock Price Up 27.6%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) shares rose 27.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.16 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 24,218,686 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 449% from the average daily volume of 4,413,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

URG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 408,309 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

