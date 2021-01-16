Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Shares Gap Up to $1.11

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.11, but opened at $1.28. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $1.15, with a volume of 609,758 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ur-Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $1.20 to $0.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01).

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ur-Energy stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 166.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 653,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,309 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.39% of Ur-Energy worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

