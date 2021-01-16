Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports. They currently have $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $32.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Upwork from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Upwork from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $44.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.23 and a beta of 1.56.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Upwork’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $271,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,605.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $27,134.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,467,264.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,315 shares of company stock valued at $5,740,990 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,189,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,820,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Upwork by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,302,000 after purchasing an additional 135,541 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Upwork by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 81,892 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP boosted its stake in Upwork by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wishbone Management LP now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,904,000 after purchasing an additional 279,656 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Upwork by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,478,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after purchasing an additional 945,735 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

