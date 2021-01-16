Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Receives $139.69 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $139.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $117.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $65.20 and a 1-year high of $148.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.29.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

