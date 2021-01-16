United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) versus Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) Head to Head Comparison

Nutriband (OTCMKTS:NTRB) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Nutriband alerts:

0.6% of United Health Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.1% of Nutriband shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Nutriband and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutriband -263.80% -53.69% -32.84% United Health Products N/A N/A -2,603.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nutriband and United Health Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutriband 0 0 0 0 N/A United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nutriband and United Health Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutriband $370,000.00 206.96 -$2.72 million ($0.37) -33.78 United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A

Nutriband has higher revenue and earnings than United Health Products.

Summary

Nutriband beats United Health Products on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nutriband Company Profile

Nutriband Inc. develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product in development is abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system that provides clinicians and patients with an extended-release transdermal fentanyl product for use in managing chronic pain. Its product line consists of an energy patch line; a weight management patch line; a multivitamin patch line; a children's multivitamin patch line; an amino acid patch line; an anti-wrinkle patch line; an insect repellant patch line; a detox patch line; a PMS patch line; a sleep patch line; and a nausea and motion sickness patch line. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It also provides gauze products for oral surgery and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. The company serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, public safety and police departments, military, correctional facilities, schools, universities and day care facilities, assisted living and nursing homes, home care providers, dental offices, sports medicine providers, veterinarians, municipalities and government agencies, occupational and industrial healthcare professionals, and consumers, as well as emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders. It also offers its products to the consumer market through Walmart.com. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Nutriband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutriband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.