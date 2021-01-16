United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United Health Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UEEC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,000 shares, an increase of 77.6% from the December 15th total of 263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of UEEC stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.86 million, a P/E ratio of -99.80 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.14. United Health Products has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Get United Health Products alerts:

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.