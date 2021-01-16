United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Down 5.2%

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s share price dropped 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.88 and last traded at $43.89. Approximately 13,165,461 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 11,703,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.29.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. 140166 upped their price objective on United Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered United Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.89.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,205.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michele J. Hooper bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,042 shares in the company, valued at $149,058. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,403 shares of company stock worth $8,247,291. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 220.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 860 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 90.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stumpf Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

