Uniper’s (UNPRF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on UNPRF. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, December 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniper from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uniper currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.07. Uniper has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.