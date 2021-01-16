Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) (ETR:UN01) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Independent Research set a €28.40 ($33.41) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on Uniper SE (UN01.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €26.71 ($31.42).

UN01 opened at €29.98 ($35.27) on Wednesday. Uniper SE has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.42) and a 1-year high of €31.02 ($36.49). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is €28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion and a PE ratio of 180.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

