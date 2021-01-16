UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) PT Set at €10.70 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price objective on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €10.50 ($12.35) price objective on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price objective on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.25 ($10.88).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 1-year high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

