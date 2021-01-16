Ultiledger Price Reaches $0.0117 on Exchanges (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 16th. Ultiledger has a total market cap of $27.40 million and $143,115.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.79 or 0.00059047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.68 or 0.00513991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005742 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00044843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,566.39 or 0.04244667 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00013340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 43.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00016334 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,344,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultiledger is medium.com/@ultiledger.io . The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

Ultiledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

