Ullmann Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,643 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ullmann Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.5% of Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ullmann Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $21,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Monument Capital Management grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladiem LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $238.44. 1,358,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,885. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $244.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $237.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

